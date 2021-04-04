Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.90

Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and traded as high as $24.52. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 183 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

