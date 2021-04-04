Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. The Timken comprises about 2.2% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of The Timken worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,173,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its position in The Timken by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 86,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. 364,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,217. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $87.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.