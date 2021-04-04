Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 247,805 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,349,000. PROG accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of PROG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRG traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.40. 477,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

