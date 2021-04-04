Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Invests $10.53 Million in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 264,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,531,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Hillenbrand as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,512,000 after purchasing an additional 583,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,125,000 after purchasing an additional 343,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 229,281 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 182,767 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. 231,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,344. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

