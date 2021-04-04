Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $18,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,518,000 after buying an additional 454,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after buying an additional 453,310 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,743 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.48. 267,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

