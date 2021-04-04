Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,210 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of INT stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,114. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,029.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,878. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.