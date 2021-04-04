Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Position Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

HIW opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

