Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Heritage Commerce worth $61,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBK. Raymond James increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $731.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

