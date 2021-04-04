HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.00 ($63.53).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLE. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €48.24 ($56.75) on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of -10.17.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

