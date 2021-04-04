Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $247.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $212.78 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $121.72 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.23 and a 200-day moving average of $213.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

