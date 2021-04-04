Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $110.88 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 195.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025,920 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Raytheon Technologies worth $110,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

RTX opened at $77.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

