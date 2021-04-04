Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 5,190,499 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $258,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Shares of INTC opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.