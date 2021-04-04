Head to Head Survey: Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) versus Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triterras has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Big Rock Partners Acquisition and Triterras’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A N/A $410,000.00 N/A N/A Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Big Rock Partners Acquisition and Triterras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A -0.45% -0.14% Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Big Rock Partners Acquisition and Triterras, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Rock Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33

Triterras has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.64%. Given Triterras’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triterras is more favorable than Big Rock Partners Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Triterras shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Triterras beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc. operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

