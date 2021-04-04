Head to Head Review: Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) vs. ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) and ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke DSM and ESP Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke DSM 2 1 6 0 2.44 ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Koninklijke DSM has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESP Resources has a beta of 5.71, indicating that its stock price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke DSM and ESP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke DSM 6.66% 9.81% 5.27% ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke DSM shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke DSM and ESP Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke DSM $10.09 billion 3.08 $848.96 million $1.30 32.96 ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Koninklijke DSM has higher revenue and earnings than ESP Resources.

Summary

Koninklijke DSM beats ESP Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments. The Nutrition segment offers animal nutrition and health products, including vitamins, enzymes, eubiotics, carotenoids, lipids, and minerals; human nutrition and health products comprising carotenoids, digestive enzymes, nutritional lipids, nutraceuticals, probiotic and prebiotics, human milk oligosaccharides, and vitamins, as well as premix, market-ready solutions, and personalized nutrition; and skin and sun care, hair care, and aroma ingredients. It also provides vitamin and lipid active pharmaceutical ingredients; omega-3 fatty acids; specialty food enzymes, cultures, probiotics, bio-preservation, sugar reduction, and savory taste solutions; and specialty hydrocolloid solutions. The Materials segment provides thermoplastics used in automotive, electrical and electronics, building and construction, medical, food packaging, and consumer goods; and Dyneema, a fiber solution for use in ropes and lines, and outdoor and sports applications. The Innovation Center segment offers biomedical materials, and medical device and material manufacturing technologies in the areas of cardiovascular, dental, diabetes management, gynecology, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, plastic and reconstructive surgery, soft tissue, and wound management. It also provides yeast and enzymes for the conversion of starch, corn fiber, and biomass. Koninklijke DSM N.V. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, blends, distributes, and markets specialty chemicals and analytical services to the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company supplies specialty chemicals for various oil and gas field applications, including killing bacteria, separating suspended water and other contaminants from crude oil, separating the oil from the gas, pumping enhancement, and pumping cleaning, as well as a various fluids and additives used in the drilling and production process. Its products comprise completion petrochemicals that are primarily used during the completion stage of oil or gas wells that are drilled in various shale formations. The company's products also comprise production petrochemicals, such as surfactants for treating production and injection problems; well completion and work-over chemicals that maximize productivity from new and existing wells; bactericides to kill water borne bacterial growth; scale compounds to prevent or treat scale deposits; corrosion inhibitors, which are organic compounds that form a protective film on metal surfaces to insulate the metal from its corrosive environment; antifoams for controlling foaming problems; emulsion breakers that are formulated for crude oils containing produced waters; paraffin chemicals that inhibit and/or dissolve paraffin to prevent buildup; and water clarifiers for problems associated with purifying effluent water. In addition, it provides various services for the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry comprising new construction, modifications to operational support for onshore and offshore production, gathering, refining facilities, and pipelines. The company was formerly known as Pantera Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to ESP Resources, Inc. in January 2009. ESP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

