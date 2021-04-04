Head to Head Review: Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) & Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of Commerce pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Stock Yards Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce $63.75 million 3.42 $14.96 million $0.83 15.58 Stock Yards Bancorp $197.55 million 5.91 $66.07 million $2.89 17.78

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce. Bank of Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce 21.22% 8.53% 0.91% Stock Yards Bancorp 29.08% 13.88% 1.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Commerce and Stock Yards Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.06%. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.89%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of Commerce.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Bank of Commerce on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides sweep arrangements, safe deposit boxes, collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. The company operates ten full service offices and one limited service office in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, trust, and estate services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 42 full service banking locations, including 32 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 5 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

