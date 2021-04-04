Head to Head Contrast: ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) & BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BellRing Brands and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.38% -1.13% 3.53% ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -4,577.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BellRing Brands and ZIVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million 0.97 $23.50 million $0.61 39.67 ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -$11.51 million N/A N/A

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BellRing Brands and ZIVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 1 11 0 2.92 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.80%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

