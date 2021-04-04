Head-To-Head Contrast: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) & Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A SS&C Technologies 12.20% 20.42% 6.69%

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and SS&C Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 1 5 5 0 2.36 SS&C Technologies 0 5 10 1 2.75

SS&C Technologies has a consensus target price of $73.06, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Given SS&C Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and SS&C Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $1.77 billion 5.35 -$139.67 million ($0.02) -767.50 SS&C Technologies $4.63 billion 3.95 $438.50 million $3.62 19.62

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ubisoft Entertainment. Ubisoft Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, SS&C asset management solutions, Black Diamond wealth platform, Advent outsourcing services, Advent data solutions, ALPS advisors, and virtual data rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio accounting software, portfolio management software, trading software, digital process automation product suite, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services that consist of consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

