HC Wainwright Trims Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Target Price to $9.50

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRVS. Mizuho cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

CRVS stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24. On average, analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

