HC Wainwright Cuts AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Price Target to $2.50

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZRX. Dawson James cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

