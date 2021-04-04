Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) Insider Marcus Machin Purchases 400,000 Shares

Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) insider Marcus Machin bought 400,000 shares of Harvest Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

Harvest Technology Group Company Profile

Harvest Technology Group Limited provides offshore solutions and engineering services for subsea intervention projects and asset integrity risk mitigation primarily in Australia. The company provides technology based subsea and asset integrity risk mitigation solutions for the energy, renewable, and resource sectors; and data transfer, encryption, and compression services to clients operating in offshore and remote environments.

