Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in American Express by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Express by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day moving average is $119.53. American Express has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

