Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 68,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average is $142.05. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

