Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.72 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,786.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

