Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,226 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.06 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $192.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

