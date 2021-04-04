Gwenn Hansen Sells 400 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $12,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,136.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $879,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $221,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $23,383,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $394,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

