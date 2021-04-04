Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.95.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $333.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

