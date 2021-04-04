Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

