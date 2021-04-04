Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $765,000.

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

