Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 83,251 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $18,514,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.95.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $333.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.94 and a 52 week high of $353.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.