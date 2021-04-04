Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 6,122 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.37.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

