Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,997 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,609. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $116.89 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.