Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Guess’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GES stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

