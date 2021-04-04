Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Short Interest Update

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 11,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $63.38 on Friday. Grubhub has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Grubhub’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grubhub will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grubhub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,187.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,638 shares of company stock valued at $790,031. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.