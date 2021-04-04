Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $100.95

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 462,649 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of £233.49 million and a PE ratio of -121.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.95.

In other news, insider Mark Hine sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

