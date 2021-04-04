Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Grid Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.27.
Grid Metals Company Profile
