Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Grid Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

