Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)’s share price was up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Several research firms have commented on GRN. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

