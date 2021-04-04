Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPK. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

