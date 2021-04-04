Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,500 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,979,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,582,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of RKT opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

