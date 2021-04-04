Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $43,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 90,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 972,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,314,000 after purchasing an additional 759,584 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

