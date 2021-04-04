Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $114,000 in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWS. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

JWS opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

