Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,235,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

