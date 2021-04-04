Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 192 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Lam Research by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 42,837.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after buying an additional 139,221 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.73.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $639.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $213.29 and a 1 year high of $640.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.