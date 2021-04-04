Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,876,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

