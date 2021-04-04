Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE GVA opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $41.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

