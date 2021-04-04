Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,961,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,371,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,465,000 after acquiring an additional 862,732 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,810,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,405,000 after acquiring an additional 323,028 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,432,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,400 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,265,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

GFI stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.2183 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

