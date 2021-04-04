Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

GOGO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 2,568,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,856. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

