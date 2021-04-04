Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,805 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $927,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

