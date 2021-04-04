Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 13,376 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortis were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 435.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

