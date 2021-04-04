Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,139,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,812,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,873,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

LUMN stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

