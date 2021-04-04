Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

